Square Enix Releases New FFXII: The Zodiac Age Soundtrack Samples
A sky pirate's jaunty theme and a fearsome tune lie within!
05.15.17 - 2:09 PM

Square Enix has released a new pair of soundtrack sample videos for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, showcasing remastered audio for both character and concept compositions through the tracks 'Penelos Theme', and 'Boss Battle'.

penelo fighting theme

Coupled with previous reporting, it seems that the entirety of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age's Original Soundtrack might follow an orchestral soundscape, with swelling emphasis and modern audio remastering technique at the fore.

Personally, I find the two tracks juxtapose quite nicely, with the jaunty liveliness of 'Penelo's Theme' playing off the tension-inducing bombast of 'Boss Battle'; a personal favorite of mine within Final Fantasy XII's PS2 era soundtrack.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is set to come out on PS4 on July 11th in North America and Europe, and July 13th in Japan. The soundtrack is slated to come out on July 19th, in Japan.

For all news Final Fantasy, stay tuned to RPGFan!


