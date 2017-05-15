Horizon: Zero Dawn Patch 1.20 Introduces New Photo Mode Features

Time to show off your inner photographer.

05.15.17 - 2:13 PM

One of the biggest features that drew gamers towas it's photo mode, allowing players to capture the beauty of the game's world and show it off to their friends. In a recent post on the Playstation Blog , Guerrilla Games announced that even more features would be added to the photo mode in the upcoming patch.

To say that there are many features being added to the photo mode is an understatement. Players will be able to add a "Greetings from" header to their pictures, giving them a souvenir-like flavor, along with being able to pose Aloy in new different ways with new expressions, even adding the ability to make Aloy look directly at the camera. For a full list of all the new features included in the patch, you can read an extremely detailed list on the PlayStation Forums. Still not sure if Horizon: Zero Dawn is the right game for you? Then check out Nicholas Ransbottom's review here.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is currently available for the PlayStation 4. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



