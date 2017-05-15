RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Horizon: Zero Dawn Patch 1.20 Introduces New Photo Mode Features
Time to show off your inner photographer.
05.15.17 - 2:13 PM

One of the biggest features that drew gamers to Horizon: Zero Dawn was it's photo mode, allowing players to capture the beauty of the game's world and show it off to their friends. In a recent post on the Playstation Blog, Guerrilla Games announced that even more features would be added to the photo mode in the upcoming patch.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

To say that there are many features being added to the photo mode is an understatement. Players will be able to add a "Greetings from" header to their pictures, giving them a souvenir-like flavor, along with being able to pose Aloy in new different ways with new expressions, even adding the ability to make Aloy look directly at the camera. For a full list of all the new features included in the patch, you can read an extremely detailed list on the PlayStation Forums. Still not sure if Horizon: Zero Dawn is the right game for you? Then check out Nicholas Ransbottom's review here.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is currently available for the PlayStation 4. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


