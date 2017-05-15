RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out The Launch Trailer for The Surge
Sci-fi Soulsborne.
05.15.17 - 7:42 PM

Deck13's science fiction action-RPG The Surge will be available on May 16th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. To celebrate, the developer has released a launch trailer for the title, highlighting its brutal combat and and the dangers that players will encounter in this dystopian world. Check out the video below, and keep an eye on RPGFan for more information on The Surge!


Set in a heavily dystopian future as Earth nears the end of its life, those who remain in the overpopulated cities must work to survive as social programs become saturated by an ageing population and increasing environmental diseases.

As the intelligence of technology incrementally increased over the years, many jobs for the human race had been made redundant, forcing Earth’s citizens to head out into the suburbs seeking labor, aided by exoskeletons to improve their efficiency. The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization.




