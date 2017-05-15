RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Phantom Dust Remaster Available May 16th for Free
An uncharacteristic move from Microsoft.
05.15.17 - 7:43 PM

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has announced that the remaster of classic card-based action-RPG Phantom Dust will be launching on Tuesday, May 16th, and will be downloadable on XBox One and PC for free. This announcement came quite suddenly, but is no doubt welcome to fans of Phantom Dust, who have been left in the cold following the cancellation of a sequel on the XB1. If you're curious to see the remaster in action, you can check out some gameplay footage below.




