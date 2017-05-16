|
Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Fan Events Planned WorldwideFree to play!05.16.17 - 9:42 AM
Square Enix has announced free fan events for Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius
to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy
franchise. The events celebrate one year in service for the free-to-play mobile RPG, and will themselves be free for fans.
Producers Kei Hirono and Hiroki Fujimoto will attend the following events:
- July 8 - Paris, France
- September - Taipei, Taiwan
- October - New York City, U.S.
- November - Busan, South Korea
- December - Los Angeles, U.S.
Stay tuned here for our coverage of the events.
