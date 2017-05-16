Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Fan Events Planned Worldwide

Free to play!

05.16.17 - 9:42 AM

Square Enix has announced free fan events forto coincide with the 30th anniversary of thefranchise. The events celebrate one year in service for the free-to-play mobile RPG, and will themselves be free for fans.

Producers Kei Hirono and Hiroki Fujimoto will attend the following events:

July 8 - Paris, France

September - Taipei, Taiwan

October - New York City, U.S.

November - Busan, South Korea

December - Los Angeles, U.S.

Stay tuned here for our coverage of the events.



