Jesse Woo
Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Fan Events Planned Worldwide
Free to play!
05.16.17 - 9:42 AM

Square Enix has announced free fan events for Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise. The events celebrate one year in service for the free-to-play mobile RPG, and will themselves be free for fans.

brave exvius fan events

Producers Kei Hirono and Hiroki Fujimoto will attend the following events:

  • July 8 - Paris, France
  • September - Taipei, Taiwan
  • October - New York City, U.S.
  • November - Busan, South Korea
  • December - Los Angeles, U.S.

Stay tuned here for our coverage of the events.


