RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Hands-On Preview
The return to Ivalice is nigh.
05.16.17 - 1:26 PM

Square Enix's announcement of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age was one of the biggest and nicest surprises of last year's E3. The game's release is creeping up on us. It'll be a wonderful throwback after the wave of new releases we've already had.

Andrew Barker was invited to try out the game a couple of weeks ago, and he's delivered us his verdict. Check out what his initial impressions are below, and get ready for the game's July release.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Watch RPG Limit Break 2017
All week long!

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Review
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
Review
 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Hands-On Preview
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Preview
 Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST Review
Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST
Review
 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Review
 Retro Encounter 82
Retro Encounter 82
Podcast
 Random Encounter 127
Random Encounter 127
Podcast