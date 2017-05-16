Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Review

Love blossoms in feudal Japan.

05.16.17 - 6:15 PM

There's something consistent in otome games, and that's where they're set. Usually, the characters are all dressed in school clothes, or work part-time in modern-day Tokyo, or are fighting dragons in a fantasy world. While the genre has been thriving recently, it's always good to change the formula up a little.

About 5 years ago, Neal Chandran covered a PSP game that did just that - Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom. Set in feudal Japan, he loved the game for its wonderful story and great cast of characters. Today, Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, the directors cut of that game, has been released. Neal revisits the game just below. He called the original release "...my favorite in that genre." Does he still feel the same way? Read his review below to find out!



