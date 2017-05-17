RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Listen To the Main Theme of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Revolutions
Uematsu-san and Susan Calloway are back, and it is glorious.
05.17.17 - 9:50 AM

Square Enix has officially unveiled the entire main theme for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, entitled "Revolutions." As with A Realm Reborn and Heavensward, it is a vocal piece composed by series maestro Nobuo Uematsu with vocals by Susan Calloway. "Revolutions" was supposedly drafted to have "a bit more power to it," and it intended to capture a more human spirit than that of the benevolent Hydaelyn from previous songs. You can find the video below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all of your Final Fantasy XIV-related news.



