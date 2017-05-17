Listen To the Main Theme of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Revolutions

Uematsu-san and Susan Calloway are back, and it is glorious.

05.17.17 - 9:50 AM

Square Enix has officially unveiled the entire main theme for, entitled "Revolutions." As withand, it is a vocal piece composed by series maestro Nobuo Uematsu with vocals by Susan Calloway. "Revolutions" was supposedly drafted to have "a bit more power to it," and it intended to capture a more human spirit than that of the benevolent Hydaelyn from previous songs. You can find the video below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all of your Final Fantasy XIV-related news.





