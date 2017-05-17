|
Star Ocean: Till The End of Time Coming to PlayStation 4 in North AmericaIt must be fate. Sorry, I mean Fayt. 05.17.17 - 9:34 PM
Square Enix has announced that Star Ocean: Till The End of Time
, the third entry in the Star Ocean
franchise, will be coming to the PS4 in North America as a digital download. Originally released in 2004 for the PS2, Till The End of Time
on PS4 will have trophy support, share functionality, and all of the other bells and whistles one would expect. It will be available for download beginning May 23rd for $20.99 USD.
