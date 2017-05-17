RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Star Ocean: Till The End of Time Coming to PlayStation 4 in North America
It must be fate. Sorry, I mean Fayt.
05.17.17 - 9:34 PM

Square Enix has announced that Star Ocean: Till The End of Time, the third entry in the Star Ocean franchise, will be coming to the PS4 in North America as a digital download. Originally released in 2004 for the PS2, Till The End of Time on PS4 will have trophy support, share functionality, and all of the other bells and whistles one would expect. It will be available for download beginning May 23rd for $20.99 USD.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on the Star Ocean franchise.

star ocean till the end of time ps4



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Watch RPG Limit Break 2017
All week long!

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Review
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
Review
 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Hands-On Preview
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Preview
 Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST Review
Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST
Review
 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Review
 Retro Encounter 82
Retro Encounter 82
Podcast
 Random Encounter 127
Random Encounter 127
Podcast