Star Ocean: Till The End of Time Coming to PlayStation 4 in North America

It must be fate. Sorry, I mean Fayt.

05.17.17 - 9:34 PM

Square Enix has announced that, the third entry in thefranchise, will be coming to the PS4 in North America as a digital download. Originally released in 2004 for the PS2,on PS4 will have trophy support, share functionality, and all of the other bells and whistles one would expect. It will be available for download beginning May 23rd for $20.99 USD.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on the Star Ocean franchise.








