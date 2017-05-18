RPGFan
Trent Argirov
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Release Date Confirmed for North America and Europe
Delays ain't holding this superhero caper back!
05.18.17

Ubisoft has confirmed that South Park: The Fractured But Whole, sequel to the long awaited South Park: Stick of Truth, will release globally on October 17th, after sizable delays.

south park fractured but whole

The titular publisher also confirmed, via their official blog that the game would continue the story started in South Park: Stick of Truth, with you, the player, sojourning forth from fantasy-land as The New Kid, into a rag-tag lampoonery of superhero tropes, power sets and bare knuckle brawling against all manner of foes, set within the world of South Park.

south park fractured but whole

Players can pre-order South Park: The Fractured But Whole in any of four confirmed editions, that of: Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold and Collectors. Individual pre-order bonuses for those editions have not been confirmed, with the exception that all pre-orders will receive an in-game assistant, the show's indelible Mr Towlie, who will offer in-game advice and help to players as they journey throughout the game.

Lastly, as a bonus, a new trailer was released, highlighting a flatulent crime fighter in full force against crime within South Park. Check it out below.

Irreverent humour, turn based combat, and special moves are in abundance, and RPGFan will be there to cover the lead up to South Park: The Fractured But Whole's release. Stay tuned!


