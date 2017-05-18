Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Announced for PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch

A 20th anniversary celebration of farming and fun!

05.18.17 - 8:38 PM

Natsume Inc. and publisher Rising Star Games have announced a new entry in thefranchise is in development for the PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Titled Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, the game, as claimed by Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa, will "set itself apart from other Harvest Moon titles with its depth, including a robust story and clear-cut goals", channeling both the spirit and style of the SNES aesthetic.

As such, a synopsis of the game reveals a certain emphasis on the spirit of what Harvest Moon games entail, that of farming, problem solving and the thrill of what you can accomplish. Check it out below:





In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse...but it won't be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!

If this announcement doesn't whet your appetite for virtual farming, Natsume Inc. and Rising Star Games are set to re-release Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition and Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland for PS4, and Harvest Moon 64 for Wii U.

It looks like fans of the Harvest Moon series have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, and RPGFan will be here to cover all and any news Harvest Moon!





