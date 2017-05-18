Zero Time Dilemma for PS4 Arrives on August 17th in Japan

The clock'll tick once again for players that meet the challenge!

05.18.17 - 8:41 PM

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed that the PS4 version ofwill launch on August 17th in Japan.

The game will cost ¥ 3,800 at release, and will offer improvements for the PC edition, including tailored shading within Zero Time Dilemma for both the game's cast and setting.

As previously reported, the game will also be making its way to North American shores during Fall. If you're curious about what the site thought about the game's original release, check out Robert Steinman's review!

For all news on the Zero Escape franchise, stay tuned to RPGFan!



