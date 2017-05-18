RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Zero Time Dilemma for PS4 Arrives on August 17th in Japan
The clock'll tick once again for players that meet the challenge!
05.18.17 - 8:41 PM

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed that the PS4 version of Zero Time Dilemma will launch on August 17th in Japan.

The game will cost ¥ 3,800 at release, and will offer improvements for the PC edition, including tailored shading within Zero Time Dilemma for both the game's cast and setting.

zero time dilemma for PS4

As previously reported, the game will also be making its way to North American shores during Fall. If you're curious about what the site thought about the game's original release, check out Robert Steinman's review!

For all news on the Zero Escape franchise, stay tuned to RPGFan!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Watch RPG Limit Break 2017
All week long!

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter 83
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Review
NieR: Automata
Review
 Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Review
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
Review
 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Hands-On Preview
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Preview
 Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST Review
Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST
Review
 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Review
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
Review