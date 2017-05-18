New Trailer for Disgaea 5 Complete Released; Demo Live on eShop

The Switch JRPG library begins.

05.18.17 - 8:58 PM

NIS America has released a new trailer for, the Nintendo-Switch exclusive definitive version. In the overview trailer, we get to see an excellent introduction to the game's mechanics, battle system and characters that makes the series so beloved. See it below.

If you would like to try out the game for yourself, a free demo is now available on the North American Nintendo eShop. Europeans will be able to download the demo starting May 19th.

Disgaea 5: Complete Edition will be released in North America on May 23rd and May 26th in Europe for the Switch. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.



