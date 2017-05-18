RPGFan
Colin Burns
Nintendo Developing Legend of Zelda Game for Smartphones
"The Legend of Cell-da."
05.18.17 - 9:39 PM

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo and DeNA are currently developing a Legend of Zelda title for smartphones. No further details were revealed, but it is easy to imagine that Nintendo would want to capitalize on the success of the Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and release a mobile game while Zelda is still on everyone's mind. The game could take many forms; it could be full of quick bite-sized puzzles or it could be a full-on 2D, top down experience. Time will tell what the new game will be and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

