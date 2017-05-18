Colin Burns Get a Sneak Peak at Indivisibles New Battle UI

Man, this game has style.

05.18.17 - 9:41 PM



After remaining relatively silent for awhile, developer Lab Zero has shared a look at the battle interface in their upcoming 2D, side-scrolling RPG, Indivisible. The battle system is part of what makes the game so unique, each of your four party members actions are mapped to the corresponding face button on the controller which makes dealing out damage feel more like a fighting game than a traditional RPG. Lab Zero is the developer who created the cult-classic Skull Girls fighting game and it is easy to see its influence of Indivisible. Check out the new look for the battle UI below. After remaining relatively silent for awhile, developer Lab Zero has shared a look at the battle interface in their upcoming 2D, side-scrolling RPG,. The battle system is part of what makes the game so unique, each of your four party members actions are mapped to the corresponding face button on the controller which makes dealing out damage feel more like a fighting game than a traditional RPG. Lab Zero is the developer who created the cult-classicfighting game and it is easy to see its influence of. Check out the new look for the battle UI below. This is still work-in-progress, but here's a sneak peak at the updated #IndivisibleRPG Battle UI! #GameDev pic.twitter.com/KMwId4UvgW — Indivisible (@IndivisibleRPG) May 11, 2017



A playable prototype for Indivisible is available on Steam and PlayStation 4. The game is planned for a 2018 release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux.





