Get a Sneak Peak at Indivisibles New Battle UIMan, this game has style.05.18.17 - 9:41 PM
After remaining relatively silent for awhile, developer Lab Zero has shared a look at the battle interface in their upcoming 2D, side-scrolling RPG, Indivisible
. The battle system is part of what makes the game so unique, each of your four party members actions are mapped to the corresponding face button on the controller which makes dealing out damage feel more like a fighting game than a traditional RPG. Lab Zero is the developer who created the cult-classic Skull Girls
fighting game and it is easy to see its influence of Indivisible
. Check out the new look for the battle UI below.
A playable prototype for Indivisible is available on Steam and PlayStation 4. The game is planned for a 2018 release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux.