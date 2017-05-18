RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Retro Encounter 83: Darksiders Part II
Toto, I don't think we're in Hyrule anymore!
05.18.17 - 11:26 PM

The Retro Encounter crew continues their journey through the blasted hellscape of Darksiders, going through The Black Throne and beyond. Tune in to hear our thoughts on the game's final dungeon and the final stages of War's journey, as well as some speculation on what a potential Darksiders III. Hey, we didn't think they'd go and announce it before the episode came out!

Retro Encounter Episode 82: Darksiders Part I

Featuring: Peter Triezenberg, Marcos Gaspar, Keegan Lee

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




