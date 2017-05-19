Darksiders III Concept Art is Here

It's dark alright.

05.19.17 - 6:25 PM

The third game in thefranchise was announced earlier this month, and ever since, details and media have been trickling out. The original was released seven years ago, but only now do we get to experience the story of the third horseman of the apocalypse, Fury. Or rather, the third horsewoman. Fury is the mage who uses magic and a whip on her mission to hunt down the incarnations of the seven deadly sins. The story takes place concurrently to, so before

Developer Gunfire Games has released 11 new pieces of concept art that reveal the highly detailed environments and enemies. A sample is below, and you can see the entire batch in our updated gallery.

Darksiders III is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.



