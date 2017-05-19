Week in Review, 5/19/2017

This was a fun week for RPGs.

05.19.17 - 8:40 PM

There was a lot of cool news, reviews, and RPGs being streamed this week and we've got the lowdown on all of it. If you missed anything from the previous week, don't worry: we got it all wrapped up for you in a nice present this week. We have reviews from Derek Heemsbergen and Dom Kim, previews from Andrew Barker, and news stories from Scott Clay (hey, that's me!), Peter Triezenberg, and Jesse Woo.

RPG Limit Break — the annual RPG speedrunning marathon — aired this week and is currently in its 9-hour finale with Final Fantasy IX. All donations go toward NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to battle mental illness around the world. If you haven't checked it out or donated yet, there is still time to get those donations in to help them reach their goal of $100,000!

All good things must come to an end, and the amazing Trails in the Sky series finishes up with its third installment. And although The Legend of Heroes series still moves on with the Trails of Cold Steel games, sometimes parting can be such sweet sorrow. Check out Derek Heemsbergen's review of the final installment of this great series.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is right around the corner, and to appease your appetite for the game we have a small preview of it. Andrew Barker had a chance to play an early copy the game and goes over some of the new content you will encounter in the HD version of this great PS2 classic. If you're still on the fence then reading this might help your final decision on re-joining Vaan Ashe and Co.

One of my favorite Star Ocean titles and arguably the last great Star Ocean game is set to get the HD treatment for the PS4. If you missed Star Ocean: Till The End of Time way back in the day, or just want to replay one of the best PS2 RPGs in HD, then pick this one up off the PSN later this month.

Okay, we know we said the last NieR: Automata review would be our last, but we lied. Today we have our truly final review of the game for its PC counterpart. So how did this fantastic game stack up on the PC? Check out Dom Kim's review to get the full scoop. We promise this is the last one, maybe.

Another week and more Dragon Quest XI news to bring to everyone. This time we got some information on the new combat system in Dragon Quest XI and the cool Zone state that characters can enter to get a power boost for challenging encounters. Still, no announced North American release date but hopefully we might get an answer to that at E3 next month.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.





