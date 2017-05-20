RPGFan
John Tucker
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Giveaway
Get a free copy of this new tactical RPG thanks to GOG!
05.20.17 - 10:22 AM

I've been at RPGFan for almost ten years now, and one thing that always makes me grateful to the site is that it's introduced me to some great new tactical RPGs I wasn't aware of. This week, I've been introduced to another new game in that genre, and the fine folks at Good Old Games would like to introduce you to that game as well!

GOG has provided us with ten copies of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs, a tactical RPG released just this week, to give away to our readers. To enter to win a copy, fill out the form at the link below by the end of the day (US time) Friday, May 26th. We'll email the winners the following day with their codes. Good luck!




