RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Trails of Cold Steel
Trails of Cold Steel? I think those are just called "train tracks."
05.20.17

The overall Trails series is one that I'm guessing most fans of RPGs have some familiarity with, given that it's part of a larger series called The Legend of Heroes that includes almost as many games as the Final Fantasy series does.

Earlier this month, we learned that the next game in the series, Trails of Cold Steel III, will be released in Japan this September. And since we enjoyed the first two games in that arc quite a bit, we thought this would be a good time to take a look back at the first Trails of Cold Steel, so that's exactly what we're going to do!

This week on RPGFan's Sunday stream, Scott will be enlisting with the Erebonian military academy... for a few hours, anyway. Join him over on our Twitch channel at 1 PM Eastern and watch the fun!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Coming Up on Twitch

Trails of Cold Steel
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
