RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out Stylish Launch Trailer for Akiba's Beat
Now available in North America and Europe!
05.20.17 - 9:08 PM

Acquire's new satirical action-RPG Akiba's Beat, a spiritual successor to Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed, is now available for the PS4 and Vita in North America and Europe, thanks to publishers XSEED and PQube, respectively. To celebrate the occasion, a new English language launch trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

According to the game's director, Kohta Takano, Akiba's Beat is a game for "anyone who is interested in Japanese culture," and that "Western players will experience a fun and unique adventure in Akihabara through this title." Takano would go on to describe the message of Akiba's Beat as "people should try not to dwell too much on the past, or stick with something just because they're used to it – there's still so much to look forward to in the future."

akiba's beat release north america europe

Stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage of Akiba's Beat.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Trails of Cold Steel
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Giveaway
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
Giveaway
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter 83
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Review
NieR: Automata
Review
 Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Review
Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
Review
 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Hands-On Preview
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Preview
 Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST Review
Valkyria: Azure Revolution OST
Review