Check Out Stylish Launch Trailer for Akiba's Beat

Now available in North America and Europe!

05.20.17 - 9:08 PM

Acquire's new satirical action-RPG, a spiritual successor to, is now available for the PS4 and Vita in North America and Europe, thanks to publishers XSEED and PQube, respectively. To celebrate the occasion, a new English language launch trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

According to the game's director, Kohta Takano, Akiba's Beat is a game for "anyone who is interested in Japanese culture," and that "Western players will experience a fun and unique adventure in Akihabara through this title." Takano would go on to describe the message of Akiba's Beat as "people should try not to dwell too much on the past, or stick with something just because they're used to it – there's still so much to look forward to in the future."

Stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage of Akiba's Beat.





