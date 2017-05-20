Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Gets September Release Date, Preorder Bonuses

Plus an unboxing video of the soon-to-be-released Mask of Deception!

05.20.17 - 9:13 PM

We're mere days away from the May 23rd release offor the PS4 and Vita, and Atlus has put out an official unboxing video for the game's launch edition to sate our appetite for this strategy-RPG/visual novel hybrid for the time being. You can check it out below, but don't fret: there's morewhere that came from.

The sequel to Mask of Deception, Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, also comes out this year, on September 5th. Once again, the game will be available physically and digitally for the PS4 and PS Vita in North America, while Europe will be getting a physical PS4 version and a digital Vita version. Pre-ordering the game in North America (or picking the game up at launch) will net players a special collector's box, as well as a pillowcase featuring the characters Uruuru and Saraana. We have a bevy of new screenshots for Mask of Truth in our gallery, so be sure to take a look at those as well.





