Prey Review

Insert your favorite faith/feeding pun here.

05.21.17 - 2:41 PM

The major releases continue this Spring with, a not-quite-sequel/not-quite-reboot of the 2006 shooter of the same name. However, this year'sisn't just a shooter, boasting an emphasis on exploration with robust character customization, a la. If that hasn't pricked up your ears, you might also be interested to know that Chris Avellone () contributed to the scenario.

Interested yet? Check out Robert Steinman's review below to learn more.



