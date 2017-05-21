RPGFan
Robert Fenner
Prey Review
Insert your favorite faith/feeding pun here.
05.21.17 - 2:41 PM

The major releases continue this Spring with Prey, a not-quite-sequel/not-quite-reboot of the 2006 shooter of the same name. However, this year's Prey isn't just a shooter, boasting an emphasis on exploration with robust character customization, a la System Shock. If that hasn't pricked up your ears, you might also be interested to know that Chris Avellone (Planescape: Torment, Pillars of Eternity) contributed to the scenario.

Interested yet? Check out Robert Steinman's review below to learn more.


