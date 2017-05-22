RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 82 & 83: Darksiders ~ Final Thoughts
No, not dark sliders, we aren't a Sith restaurant
05.22.17 - 12:12 AM

Three RPGFan staff played Darksiders and discussed it in detail over two podcasts. From giant scythes and twilight cathedrals to portal guns and black thrones, what did they think of the heavy metal Zelda-like?

Spoiler alert: all three enjoyed it enough at least to be intrigued about the upcoming Darksiders III. But I won't put words in their mouths, read on for the three podcasters' final thoughts on Darksiders.


