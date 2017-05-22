Retro Encounter 82 & 83: Darksiders ~ Final Thoughts

No, not dark sliders, we aren't a Sith restaurant

05.22.17 - 12:12 AM

Three RPGFan staff playedand discussed it in detail over two podcasts. From giant scythes and twilight cathedrals to portal guns and black thrones, what did they think of the heavy metal Zelda-like?

Spoiler alert: all three enjoyed it enough at least to be intrigued about the upcoming Darksiders III. But I won't put words in their mouths, read on for the three podcasters' final thoughts on Darksiders.



