Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Oxenfree OST Review

Catch you at the beach!

05.22.17 - 8:17 PM



I haven't had the pleasure of playing Oxenfree, but judging from the music, it must be quite an atmospheric game. The chill, electronic pieces lead me to believe something extraterrestrial, paranormal, or unsettling is afoot. Maybe I'm way off, but that's where the super duper Brigid Choi comes in! Brigid's experiences with Oxenfree's game/OST will help clear any mysteries about this interesting gem. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers!



Brigid Choi's Oxenfree OST Review



RPGFan Music

I haven't had the pleasure of playing, but judging from the music, it must be quite an atmospheric game. The chill, electronic pieces lead me to believe something extraterrestrial, paranormal, or unsettling is afoot. Maybe I'm way off, but that's where the super duper Brigid Choi comes in! Brigid's experiences with Oxenfree's game/OST will help clear any mysteries about this interesting gem. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers!







