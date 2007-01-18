Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Gets a Second Trailer

See what's new in the rougelike dungeon RPG.

05.22.17 - 9:00 PM

The good people at Atlus have released a new trailer for their upcoming 3DS RPG. The game is being made in collaboration with developer Spike Chunsoft and, like its 2015 predecessor, is a rougelike dungeon crawling RPG.

The new trailer shows off a bit of the new character creation system, new dungeons like the 'Monster House' and 'Treasure Floor', some of the game's new classes and other awesomeness which you can check out for yourself below!

In a shout out to long time fans of the Etrian series, the trailer begins by unveiling the Etrian Odyssey 10th anniversary logo. For those unfamiliar, the first Etrian Odyssey launched for DS on January 18, 2007 in Japan.

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 is due out for 3DS in Japan on August 31.





