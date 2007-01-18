RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Gets a Second Trailer
See what's new in the rougelike dungeon RPG.
05.22.17 - 9:00 PM

The good people at Atlus have released a new trailer for their upcoming 3DS RPG Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2. The game is being made in collaboration with developer Spike Chunsoft and, like its 2015 predecessor, is a rougelike dungeon crawling RPG.

The new trailer shows off a bit of the new character creation system, new dungeons like the 'Monster House' and 'Treasure Floor', some of the game's new classes and other awesomeness which you can check out for yourself below!

In a shout out to long time fans of the Etrian series, the trailer begins by unveiling the Etrian Odyssey 10th anniversary logo. For those unfamiliar, the first Etrian Odyssey launched for DS on January 18, 2007 in Japan.

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 is due out for 3DS in Japan on August 31.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Trails of Cold Steel
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Giveaway
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
Giveaway
 Oxenfree OST Review
Oxenfree OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Podcast
 Prey Review
Prey
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter 83
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Review
NieR: Automata
Review