Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory to Introduce Domination Battle System

Will you dominate cyberspace?

05.22.17 - 9:07 PM

According to a spread in the latest issue of Weekly Jump, Bandai Namco'swill have a new 'Domination Battle' system. The magazine feature also shared details on a couple of key character.

Domination Battles are where the objective is to fight for zones in cyberspace. In these battles, the combat area gets split up into squares which turn into your team’s color whenever you go on top of one. If you run into an enemy, you can take them on in a battle in order to take their areas. The objective is to take more space than the opponent.

The magazine spread also unveiled the following two characters:

Ryuuji Mishima

The leader of the hacker group “Hudie.” He saves the troubled protagonist and invites him to join his team. His Digimon is Cyberdramon.

Arata Sanada

The former leader of the hacker group “Jude.” Everything about him is cool, but he has a childish side as well. His Digimon is Kurisarimon.



Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory is due out for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in 2017 in Japan, and in early 2018 in North America and Europe.





