Code: Realize ~Saikou no Hanataba~ launches August 24 in Japan

Two games, one collection.

05.22.17 - 9:12 PM

Idea Factory'swill launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 24th. The game will be available in a 7,776 yen standard edition and a 9,936 yen limited edition.

Code: Realize ~Saikou no Hanataba~ is a collection including otome visual novels Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~. The two games were originally released for PS Vita in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The collection will also feature PlayStation 4 Pro support, which will be detailed closer to release.

In case you missed it a few weeks back, you can check out the Code: Realize ~Saikou no Hanataba~ announcement trailer below: