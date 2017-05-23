RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Nostalgia in space
05.23.17 - 5:34 PM

Chrono Trigger. Final Fantasy VI. Phantasy Star 4. 1993 to 1994 was a crazy time for RPGs, and I'm only mentioning a select few here. And for good reason.

Zeboyd Games's Cosmic Star Heroine finally hit PCs and consoles in April 2017, 4 years after its initial Kickstarter was backed. This space-age RPG takes inspiration from all of the classics, hence the above. Rob Rogan takes us on a trip around the galaxy to share his thoughts on this long awaited game. Check out what he thought below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Trails of Cold Steel
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Giveaway
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
Giveaway
 Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Cosmic Star Heroine
Review
 Oxenfree OST Review
Oxenfree OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Podcast
 Prey Review
Prey
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter 83
Podcast