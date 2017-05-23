Peter Triezenberg Star Ocean: Till The End of Time Available Now on PlayStation 4

Plus a special message from the producer!

05.23.17 - 10:08 PM



The third entry in the Star Ocean franchise is now available for download on the PlayStation 4. This HD port features improves textures and lighting, along with trophy support and other add-ons unique to the PS4 hardware. Star Ocean: Till The End of Time is a divisive title, but is nevertheless considered by some to be a high water mark for the series. Below, you can enjoy a new launch trailer Square Enix has released, as well as a special message from Shuichi Kobayashi, the game's producer. The third entry in thefranchise is now available for download on the PlayStation 4. This HD port features improves textures and lighting, along with trophy support and other add-ons unique to the PS4 hardware.is a divisive title, but is nevertheless considered by some to be a high water mark for the series. Below, you can enjoy a new launch trailer Square Enix has released, as well as a special message from Shuichi Kobayashi, the game's producer.





Nova Crystallis









