RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Star Ocean: Till The End of Time Available Now on PlayStation 4
Plus a special message from the producer!
05.23.17 - 10:08 PM

The third entry in the Star Ocean franchise is now available for download on the PlayStation 4. This HD port features improves textures and lighting, along with trophy support and other add-ons unique to the PS4 hardware. Star Ocean: Till The End of Time is a divisive title, but is nevertheless considered by some to be a high water mark for the series. Below, you can enjoy a new launch trailer Square Enix has released, as well as a special message from Shuichi Kobayashi, the game's producer.





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Trails of Cold Steel
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Off This Week!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Giveaway
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
Giveaway
 Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Cosmic Star Heroine
Review
 Oxenfree OST Review
Oxenfree OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter Final Thoughts
Podcast
 Prey Review
Prey
Review
 Retro Encounter 83
Retro Encounter 83
Podcast