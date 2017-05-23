Check Out A Boatload of New Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Media

This return trip to Ivalice looks more beautiful by the minute.

05.23.17 - 10:10 PM

Square Enix has released a bunch of new screenshots and pieces of character artwork for the upcoming. Among other things, these new images give us a good look at the sharper, crystal-clear environments and character models we can expect from this HD rerelease, giving us a good idea of how the game will look in glorious high definition.

In addition, you can see some images of the updated License Board. Final Fantasy XII's leveling system is getting a fine-tuning, with this version being the first official Western release of the Zodiac Job System along with new features such as dual-classing.

You can find all of this and more in our freshly updated gallery. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for the PS4 on July 11th in North America and Europe, and on the 13th in Japan. Keep an eye on RPGFan for more information! While you're at it, be sure to read Andrew Barker's excellent preview of the game.





