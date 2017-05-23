Peter Triezenberg El Shaddai Director Takeyasu Sawaki Announces New Turn-Based RPG, The Lost Child

In development for PS4 and Vita.

05.23.17 - 10:11 PM



According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, the director of the eclectic action game El Shaddai: Ascention of the Metatron, Takeyasu Sawaki, has announced a new title called The Lost Child. Unlike his past work, The Lost Child is a turn-based RPG set in the modern day, although some elements from El Shaddai such as the character Lucifel are set to make an appearance. With a plot focused on a battle between demons and gameplay focused on capturing angels, demons, and entities known as Astrals for your cause, it's hard not to get a Shin Megami Tensei vibe from this project. You can find some media in our new gallery, as well as an announcement trailer below. Magazine writer Hayato Ibuki was chasing the story of the suicide a person who jumped in front of a train in Shinjuku Station. In the middle of his pursuit, he falls onto the platform as if he was pushed by a mysterious black shadow. A mysterious, beautiful woman named Barcia (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro) saves him by the skin of his teeth, and hands him a suitcase. It was a Pandora's Box that should not have been be opened. Inside was the "Demon Gun Gangour," a tool that can capture and enslave demons and fallen angels. Using this ability, Hayato successfully took on his own demon subordinates. Together with a woman named Rua (voiced by Rikako Yamaguchi), who calls herself an angel, Hayato will pursue the mysteries that occur in various places and find the beautiful woman who gave him the suitcase. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further details.



Gematsu The Lost Child Screenshots









