John Tucker
Disgaea 5 Complete Review
Just released yesterday, but we've got a review!
05.24.17 - 10:28 AM

I've talked just recently about my gratitude to RPGFan for introducing me to the Disgaea series, so I won't rehash it here.

Instead, I'll just tell you that we've got a review for yesterday's newly-released Disgaea 5 Complete on Switch, courtesy of Derek Heemsbergen! It's the first time the series has been available on a Nintendo platform in a while, so if you're a Nintendo fan who's been missing out, here's your chance to change that!

Check out Derek's review at the link below.


