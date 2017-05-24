|
Disgaea 5 Complete ReviewJust released yesterday, but we've got a review!05.24.17 - 10:28 AM
I've talked just recently about my gratitude to RPGFan for introducing me to the Disgaea
series, so I won't rehash it here.
Instead, I'll just tell you that we've got a review for yesterday's newly-released Disgaea 5 Complete on Switch, courtesy of Derek Heemsbergen! It's the first time the series has been available on a Nintendo platform in a while, so if you're a Nintendo fan who's been missing out, here's your chance to change that!
Check out Derek's review at the link below.
