Chroma Squad Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One.
Sentai glory for the current gen of consoles and more!
05.24.17 - 8:18 PM

Bandai Namco has launched popular strategy RPG Chroma Squad for both the PS4 and Xbox One. Developed by the Brazilian-based Behold Studios, Chroma Squad pays direct homage to the Sentai genre and legacy that came before it namely, and most identifiably, Saban's Power Rangers. Check out the launch trailer below:

Personally, as a mild fan of sentai shows, I'm excited that players will be given the opportunity to try out Chroma Squad on current gen consoles. Anything that both homages tastefully and pays a love letter to beloved franchises is a win-win in my book, and Chroma Squad ticks both those boxes with ease.

chroma squad

If you're wondering what RPGFan thought about the original release of Chroma Squad on PC, check out our review!




