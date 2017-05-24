Chroma Squad Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sentai glory for the current gen of consoles and more!

05.24.17 - 8:18 PM

Bandai Namco has launched popular strategy RPGfor both the PS4 and Xbox One. Developed by the Brazilian-based Behold Studios,pays direct homage to the Sentai genre and legacy that came before it namely, and most identifiably, Saban's Power Rangers. Check out the launch trailer below:

Personally, as a mild fan of sentai shows, I'm excited that players will be given the opportunity to try out Chroma Squad on current gen consoles. Anything that both homages tastefully and pays a love letter to beloved franchises is a win-win in my book, and Chroma Squad ticks both those boxes with ease.

