Peter Triezenberg Final Fantasy XV's Latest Update Offers Survey for Players

What content would you like to see added in future updates?

05.24.17 - 8:22 PM



It's no secret by now that Final Fantasy XV, while an Final Fantasy XV in the ensuing months, and their latest update gives players a chance to tell the company what sort of content they'd like to see in the future. This is done via a survey on the game's title screen, which will be available until the end of June. It's no secret by now that, while an enjoyable title (our very own Nick Ransbottom awarded the game an Editor's Choice award, which is nothing to sniff at), has left many fans wanting in terms of important plot and character details that were missing from the game's initial release. Square Enix has continued to updatein the ensuing months, and their latest update gives players a chance to tell the company what sort of content they'd like to see in the future. This is done via a survey on the game's title screen, which will be available until the end of June. The May 24th update for Final Fantasy XV also brings with it a new recipe for Ignis (Stinky Tofu with a Mellow Flavor), various bug fixes, and the winners of the latest photo contest. Later, on the 30th, Noctis will have a new costume available for download, the "Jumper Style" outfit with a Behemoth design, which you can see above. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates on Final Fantasy XV.





Gematsu Final Fantasy XV Screenshots



Final Fantasy XV Review



Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review









