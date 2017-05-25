Keegan Lee New Content Now Available For Torment: Tides of Numenera

A brand new codex and companion are waiting for you!

05.25.17 - 8:42 PM



inXile Entertainment and Techland Publishing have released new add-ons for their hit game Torment: Tides of Numenera, the spiritual sequel to the cult classic Planescape: Torment. Fans have been craving more content since the games release earlier this year, and the developers have made sure to live up to the fans expectations. The biggest additions with this new content are Oom, the newest companion, and the Voluminous Codex. Oom - Oom, also know as "The Toy," is a living artifact from a prior world who is extremely loyal to the Last Castoff. A shape-changing guardian, Oom is somehow connected to the Tides, and grants the Last Castoff a deeper connection to them. Oom itself is a mystery, however, and does not speak. Even its thoughts are a strange assortment of alien metaphors. By increasing your understanding of the Tides, the Last Castoff will be able to learn the secrets of Oom's mysterious past.



The Voluminous Codex - The Ninth world is rich with lore and full of interesting and strange characters. The Voluminous Codex serves as an encyclopedia of sorts, constantly updating with new entries as players explore the world. These entries will allow players to learn even more about the world and characters around them. Still not sure if Torment: Tides of Numenera is the right game for you? Then check out RPGFan's review, written by the fantastic Bob Richardson. Torment: Tides of Numenera is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.





