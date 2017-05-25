SINoALICE Launches on June 6th in Japan

Anyone have a Japanese smartphone?

05.25.17 - 9:00 PM

Square Enix has announced thatwill launch on June 6th for smartphones.is directed by Yoko Taro, director and scenario writer ofand

For more on the game check out the character introduction trailer released back in February, and the second trailer showcasing the gameplay mechanics below.

Pre-registration is still available at the game's official website if you would like to try out the game before launch. There has yet to be news on an international release.





