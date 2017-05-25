RPGFan
John Alas
SINoALICE Launches on June 6th in Japan
Anyone have a Japanese smartphone?
05.25.17 - 9:00 PM

Square Enix has announced that SINoALICE will launch on June 6th for smartphones. SINoALICE is directed by Yoko Taro, director and scenario writer of NieR and NieR: Automata.

For more on the game check out the character introduction trailer released back in February, and the second trailer showcasing the gameplay mechanics below.

Pre-registration is still available at the game's official website if you would like to try out the game before launch. There has yet to be news on an international release.




