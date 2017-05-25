|
SINoALICE Launches on June 6th in JapanAnyone have a Japanese smartphone?05.25.17 - 9:00 PM
Square Enix has announced that SINoALICE
will launch on June 6th for smartphones. SINoALICE
is directed by Yoko Taro, director and scenario writer of NieR
and NieR: Automata
.
For more on the game check out the character introduction trailer released back in February, and the second trailer showcasing the gameplay mechanics below.
Pre-registration is still available at the game's official website if you would like to try out the game before launch. There has yet to be news on an international release.
