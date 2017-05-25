Fallout 4 Receiving Free Trial Weekend and Steep Discount

Time to dive in.

05.25.17 - 10:13 PM

Bethesda has announced a free trial for 2015'son Xbox One and PC. All of the features including community created mods will be available to use in the game. The trial will run from May 25th at 12:01 A.M. PDT to May 28th at 11:59 P.M. PDT on Xbox One. The PC version's trial will be from May 25th at 10 A.M. PDT to May 28th at 1 P.M. PDT. No PS4 version trial was announced (although the PS4 version will be on sale). Check out the announcement video below.

Those who enjoy the trial can also purchase the game during the trial period for a discount of up to 67 percent. The Steam sale will run from May 25th to May 29th at 10 A.M. PDT. It is not yet known how long the PS4 and Xbox One version sales will last.

If you haven't played Fallout 4, now is a perfect opportunity to give it a shot. To see what we thought about it, check out our review.





