Michael Sollosi Retro Encounter 84: The What-If Episode

When you wish upon a Phantasy Star

05.26.17 - 6:42 AM



Everyone has a what-if game. Or several. A game that only exists in theory, in the dreams of gamers who wish their favorite developers could make a title with everything they ever wanted. In today's Retro Encounter Rob and Peter wax hypothetical about video game projects that they wish could happen in the future, from unconfirmed Sega sequels to Nintendo meta-projects. Everyone has a what-if game. Or several. A game that only exists in theory, in the dreams of gamers who wish their favorite developers could make a title with everything they ever wanted. In today's Retro Encounter Rob and Peter wax hypothetical about video game projects that they wish could happen in the future, from unconfirmed Sega sequels to Nintendo meta-projects. Listen to some dream game theorycrafting! Retro Encounter Episode 84: The What-If Episode Featuring: Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com Download Retro Encounter Episode 84

MP3 (32MB)



Retro Encounter RSS Feed!



Retro Encounter on iTunes!



Retro Encounter Forum Thread









