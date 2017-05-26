RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 84: The What-If Episode
When you wish upon a Phantasy Star
05.26.17 - 6:42 AM

Everyone has a what-if game. Or several. A game that only exists in theory, in the dreams of gamers who wish their favorite developers could make a title with everything they ever wanted. In today's Retro Encounter Rob and Peter wax hypothetical about video game projects that they wish could happen in the future, from unconfirmed Sega sequels to Nintendo meta-projects.

Listen to some dream game theorycrafting!

Retro Encounter Episode 84: The What-If Episode

Featuring: Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




