RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Chaos;Child Coming To The West for PS4 and Vita
More visual novels are always welcome.
05.27.17 - 12:23 AM

After the well-received release of the Steins;Gate series of visual novels, publisher PQube has announced that they will be bringing another visual novel by 5pb, Chaos;Child, to the West later this year. Chaos;Child will be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and Vita, and takes place in Shibuya, where a high school student named Takuru is investigating a bizarre series of murders are taking place in the wake of a devastating earthquake. You can check out a brief teaser trailer below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Chaos;Child.



