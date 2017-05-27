Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Hearts III To Be Released Within Three Years, According to Square Enix President

05.27.17 - 12:24 AM

Following an outline of Square Enix's financials for the past fiscal year, company president Yosuke Matsuda discussed the company's plans for their upcoming slate of titles. Among these, of course, are the much anticipatedand, for which fans have been (not so) patiently waiting for over the past few years. According to Matsuda, both titles are set to release in "2018 and beyond," within a span of "the next three years or so."

So, there you have it. Diplomatically speaking, I cannot help but wonder how development on these games is proceeding, when it appears that we may end up waiting until 2020 (or further!) to actually play them. Kingdom Hearts III was announced at the same time as Versus XIII's switch to Final Fantasy XV, at E3 2013, and Final Fantasy VII Remake has been in the pipeline for almost two years with little to show for it. With E3 2017 around the corner, hopefully we'll be hearing more about both games shortly.

