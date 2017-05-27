RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Gets Gambit System Trailer, More Soundtrack Samples
No, not *that* Gambit.
05.27.17 - 12:26 AM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age that highlights the Gambit System. As in the original game, players can use Gambits to customize their party's AI to the tiniest detail, prioritizing what actions they will take under various circumstances in battle. A fine-tuned Gambit loadout can make the party run like a well-oiled machine, and it's well worth the effort to master. Watch the video below.

Additionally, Square has put out a few more samples of the game's remastered soundtrack. The tracks in question this time are Ashe's Theme, Flash of Steel, and The Archadian Empire.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Night in the Woods
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

To Be Announced!
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 84
Retro Encounter 84
Podcast
 CrossCode Hands-On Preview
CrossCode
Hands-On Preview
 Disgaea 5 Complete Review
Disgaea 5 Complete
Review
 Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Cosmic Star Heroine
Review
 Oxenfree OST Review
Oxenfree OST
Review
 Retro Encounter Darksiders Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter Darksiders
Final Thoughts