Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Gets Gambit System Trailer, More Soundtrack Samples

No, not *that* Gambit.

05.27.17 - 12:26 AM

Square Enix has released a new trailer forthat highlights the Gambit System. As in the original game, players can use Gambits to customize their party's AI to the tiniest detail, prioritizing what actions they will take under various circumstances in battle. A fine-tuned Gambit loadout can make the party run like a well-oiled machine, and it's well worth the effort to master. Watch the video below.

Additionally, Square has put out a few more samples of the game's remastered soundtrack. The tracks in question this time are Ashe's Theme, Flash of Steel, and The Archadian Empire.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.





