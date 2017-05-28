RPGFan
John Alas
Ys VIII Western Release Date Revealed; Opening Movie Released
The year of the RPG continues.
05.28.17 - 10:13 AM

NIS America has revealed that Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will arrive on September 12th for North America and September 15th for Europe on PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC. The game is the series' first numbered entry released in the west since Ys VII came out in 2010 for the PSP and is the second game in the series releasing this year in western territories following Ys Origin. The localized opening movie has been released as well, which you can see below.

For more on Lacrimosa of Dana, check out our articles showcasing the gameplay and detailing the features the game has to offer.


