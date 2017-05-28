Ys VIII Western Release Date Revealed; Opening Movie Released

The year of the RPG continues.

05.28.17 - 10:13 AM

NIS America has revealed thatwill arrive on September 12th for North America and September 15th for Europe on PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC. The game is the series' first numbered entry released in the west sincecame out in 2010 for the PSP and is the second game in the series releasing this year in western territories following. The localized opening movie has been released as well, which you can see below.

