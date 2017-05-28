Check Out 25 Minutes of Gameplay for Dragon Quest XI

This game looks amazing.

05.28.17 - 2:01 PM

During a livestream called the "Countdown Carnival", Square Enix revealed a few new tidbits of information for, as well as showcased gameplay from both the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 versions of the game (no word yet on that Switch version).

One interesting aspect of the game is a "Restricted Play" mode, which allows players to set limits on themselves in-game. The example given was a shopkeeper whose wares were hidden from the player thanks to the Restricted mode. So for all of you masochists looking for an additional challenge, Dragon Quest XI may certainly provide what you are looking for! Another interesting detail from the stream include the fact that the team visited Machu Picchu during development, and some of that "atmosphere" might be reflected in-game.

You can find gameplay from both versions of the game below, as well as a new trailer entitled "In Those Days, We Were Heroes." Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.