RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out 25 Minutes of Gameplay for Dragon Quest XI
This game looks amazing.
05.28.17 - 2:01 PM

During a livestream called the "Countdown Carnival", Square Enix revealed a few new tidbits of information for Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time, as well as showcased gameplay from both the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 versions of the game (no word yet on that Switch version).

dragon quest xi countdown carnival stream

One interesting aspect of the game is a "Restricted Play" mode, which allows players to set limits on themselves in-game. The example given was a shopkeeper whose wares were hidden from the player thanks to the Restricted mode. So for all of you masochists looking for an additional challenge, Dragon Quest XI may certainly provide what you are looking for! Another interesting detail from the stream include the fact that the team visited Machu Picchu during development, and some of that "atmosphere" might be reflected in-game.

You can find gameplay from both versions of the game below, as well as a new trailer entitled "In Those Days, We Were Heroes." Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Night in the Woods
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Thimbleweed Park Review
Thimbleweed Park
Review
 Retro Encounter 84
Retro Encounter 84
Podcast
 CrossCode Hands-On Preview
CrossCode
Hands-On Preview
 Disgaea 5 Complete Review
Disgaea 5 Complete
Review
 Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Cosmic Star Heroine
Review
 Oxenfree OST Review
Oxenfree OST
Review