Thimbleweed Park Review
You can take the Maniac out of the Mansion, but you can't take the Mansion out of...er...never mind.
05.28.17

It's 2017 and New Adventure Games are about to E-X-P-L-O-D-E.

LucasArts alumni Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick have worked on some of the funniest and most joyful adventure games of the 80s and 90s, most famously co-creating the landmark Maniac Mansion. So you can imagine our excitement that Gilbert and Winnick got back together to create Thimbleweed Park, a Twin Peaks/X-Files send-up with a playable ensemble cast that includes a vulgar clown.

There's no one better qualified to review the fruits of this reunion than our own Krzysztof Chrzastowski, a guy who knows his adventure games. Check out his review below to see if Thimbleweed Park was worth the wait.


