Thimbleweed Park Review

You can take the Maniac out of the Mansion, but you can't take the Mansion out of...er...never mind.

05.28.17 - 2:29 PM

It's 2017 and New Adventure Games are about to E-X-P-L-O-D-E.

LucasArts alumni Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick have worked on some of the funniest and most joyful adventure games of the 80s and 90s, most famously co-creating the landmark Maniac Mansion. So you can imagine our excitement that Gilbert and Winnick got back together to create Thimbleweed Park, a Twin Peaks/X-Files send-up with a playable ensemble cast that includes a vulgar clown.

There's no one better qualified to review the fruits of this reunion than our own Krzysztof Chrzastowski, a guy who knows his adventure games. Check out his review below to see if Thimbleweed Park was worth the wait.



