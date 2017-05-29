RPGFan
Mike Salbato
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Season Finale Review
The third season of Telltale's series wraps up tomorrow; Here's what to expect.
05.29.17 - 6:09 PM

RPGFan authority on all things Telltale — even Minecraft: Story Mode — Bob Richardson is back with his final thoughts on the latest season of The Walking Dead. Wrapping up tomorrow with its fifth episode, does this season end in a satisfying manner that will leave you content, but still awaiting season four?

You know I won't tell you here, but Bob's review can.

Also, I'd be remiss to urge caution in browsing our full gallery for this episode: Telltale's own main artwork for this episode contains something most would consider a major spoiler, so browse with care!


