The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Season Finale ReviewThe third season of Telltale's series wraps up tomorrow; Here's what to expect.05.29.17 - 6:09 PM
RPGFan authority on all things Telltale — even Minecraft: Story Mode
— Bob Richardson is back with his final thoughts on the latest season of The Walking Dead
. Wrapping up tomorrow with its fifth episode, does this season end in a satisfying manner that will leave you content, but still awaiting season four?
You know I won't tell you here, but Bob's review can.
Also, I'd be remiss to urge caution in browsing our full gallery for this episode: Telltale's own main artwork for this episode contains something most would consider a major spoiler, so browse with care!
