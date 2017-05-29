RPGFan
Trent Argirov
The Surge Receives Accolades Trailer
Techno-grunge and praise lies within!
05.29.17 - 7:11 PM

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck 13 have released a trailer showcasing the praise that sci-fi Souls-like The Surge has garnered around the globe, following its release last week.

It seems that the techno-grunge filled combat, harrowing encounters and chilling atmosphere has people excited for what Deck 13 has in store for the future. The Surge is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Stay tuned for RPGFan's upcoming review on The Surge!



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Night in the Woods
Sunday, May 21 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5 Review
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episode 5
Review
 Thimbleweed Park Review
Thimbleweed Park
Review
 Retro Encounter 84
Retro Encounter 84
Podcast
 CrossCode Hands-On Preview
CrossCode
Hands-On Preview
 Disgaea 5 Complete Review
Disgaea 5 Complete
Review
 Cosmic Star Heroine Review
Cosmic Star Heroine
Review