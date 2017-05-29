The Surge Receives Accolades Trailer

Techno-grunge and praise lies within!

05.29.17 - 7:11 PM

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck 13 have released a trailer showcasing the praise that sci-fi Souls-likehas garnered around the globe, following its release last week.

It seems that the techno-grunge filled combat, harrowing encounters and chilling atmosphere has people excited for what Deck 13 has in store for the future. The Surge is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Stay tuned for RPGFan's upcoming review on The Surge!






