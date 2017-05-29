GWENT Opens Public Beta for Players Everywhere

Card games and witchers galore!

05.29.17 - 7:20 PM

CD Projekt Red have opened their online collectible card gameinto Public Beta, allowing players around the globe to challenge each other in strategic battles involving characters from the famedseries.

To mark the occasion, CD Projekt Red has released a cinematic trailer for GWENT, set in a wintery landscape.

In cinematic glory, the trailer shows a battle of strategy and wit playing out between father and daughter, Geralt and Ciri, in the warmth of an inn, showcasing each move between them both in vibrant and colourful frames.

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt Red, stated that the shift to Public Beta 'is an important step to GWENT's final release'. He also expressed how players unable to join in on the Closed Beta would find a better game waiting for them, due to significant content changes implemented in the Public Beta. Such features, he adds, include 'animated versions of cards for every card in the game, new starter decks, or how weather cards work'.

Players that are curious to see what GWENT involves can find the basics of the game narrated to them in a well-made, stylish trailer below:

If the basics didn't sate the thirst for understanding, a playlist of several videos awaits. Each video explains the playstyle of one of five individual factions that players can choose to use when undertaking a match of GWENT, that of: Monster, Skellige, Northern Realms, Nilfgaard or the Scoia’tael.

It seems that GWENT is shaping up to be a mainstay in the online collectable card game scene, and a competitive force in its own right.

Players that want to join the Public Beta can do so through their PC, by visiting theofficial website, or by downloading the client through the Xbox Store or Playstation Store.