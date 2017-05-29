Dragon Quest X Out on PS4 August 17 and Switch September 21 in Japan

There will be a Beta test from July 19 to August 10.

05.29.17 - 7:42 PM

Publisher Square Enix has announced that their Massively Multiplayer Online RPGwill launch on PlayStation 4 on August 17th and on Nintendo Switch on September 21st in Japan.

The game will cost 4,800 yen on each platform and will be called the All in One Package, which will include the Version 1, Version 2, and Version 3 updates to Dragon Quest X. You can check out the box art for the new versions below.

In terms of the game's monthly fee, on the Nintendo Switch players can spend between 1,000 and 1,500 yen for three to five characters, while on PlayStation 4 the fee will be 1,500 yen for five characters.

Sqaure Enix also recently shared the first footage of Dragon Quest X running on the Switch, as well as new footage of the game running on the PlayStation 4, which you can see for yourself below.

If reading all this goodly news has piqued your interest, there will be a Beta test for both the PlayStation 4 and Switch versions of Dragon Quest X running from July 19th to August 10th. Interested parties should click here to register.



