Nights of Azure 2 For PS4 and PS Vita May Release August in Japan

The game was briefly listed for release on August 31.

05.29.17 - 7:45 PM

At the end of last week, retailer Yodobashi briefly listed the PlayStation 4 version of the Koei Tecmo and Gust jointwith the release date of August 31 in Japan. This was then followed by Amazon Japan listing both the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions of the game with the same August 31 release date. However, since the word has got out both Amazon Japan and Yodobashi have changed their listings ofto a 2017 release window.

One of the interesting pieces of this story is that amidst all the speculation there was no word on the April-announced Nintendo Switch version of the game.

It has been quite the saga for the Gust developed game. The developer originally announced the game with a planned December 22, 2016 release date, but has since was delaying the game until February 2017, before announcing the current delay of the game releasing at sometime this year. The delays were made to further enhance the game's quality.

So Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon will release sometime this year on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch in Japan, and maybe it will be at the end August. When we know anything definitive will we be sure to let you know!



